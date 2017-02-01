India have clinched a 2-1 victory in the T20 series against England after an extraordinary batting collapse from the tourists in Bangalore.

Left to chase a target of 203, England reached 119-2 with Jos Buttler and Joe Root leading the charge before losing eight wickets for just eight runs to finish all out for 127.

Yuzvendra Chahal (6-25) did most of the damage for the hosts, taking six wickets during that remarkable spell as India sealed a Test, one-day international and T20 series whitewash against England.

The warning signs were there when Root's outside edge looked to be easy pickings for Yuvraj Singh but a spill at backward point gave him a stay of execution. His partnership with captain Eoin Morgan (40) was ended four balls later when he swept straight into Rishabh Pant at midwicket. The pressure began to pay with Root (42) joining his captain off the very next ball when he was caught lbw by Chahal.

Ben Stokes (6) and Jos Buttler (0) was called into steady an increasingly rocking England ship but the latter departed for nought moments later, caught mid-off by Virat Kohli as England's resistance began to crumble rapidly. Moeen Ali (2) joined the fray as they saw out the 14th over with four consecutive singles before disaster struck again as he chose to go high rather than long, lifting the ball high into the Bangalore air and setting up an easy catch for Chahal.

The 26-year-old's excellent afternoon with the ball saw him become the first Indian bowler to get a six-wicket haul in the T20 international format, finishing the day with the third best figures T20 international history.

Stokes followed off the very next ball, dismissed after a superb catch from Chahal who just about kept himself inside the boundary mark to pluck his slog out of the air. Chris Jordan then came and went for 0, leaving England needing a mammoth 76 from the remaining 24 balls.

Liam Punkett was next to depart without a run to his name before the massacre was brought to an end when Tymal Mills (0) edged Jasprit Bumrah's delivery straight to Kohli at slip.

In their innings, MS Dhoni struck 56 off just 36 balls including two splendid sixes and five fours. Suresh Raina also struck a half century to propel the hosts towards their strong total.