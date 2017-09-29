England concluded their summer schedule with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over West Indies to complete a 4-0 series win in the fifth one-day international at The Ageas Bowl. Opener Jonny Bairstow [141 not out] starred once again with his second century in the 50-over format to guide the hosts to their target of 289 and deliver a winning end to a fruitful season.

Coming at the end of a week where Ben Stokes and Alex Hales were suspended as investigations into their involvement in a brawl in Bristol in the early hours of Monday [25 September] morning continue, Eoin Morgan's side showed no sign of having become distracted by off-the-field controversies.

The Windies, without Evin Lewis and Jason Holder, once again flattered to decisive with the bat and set a sub-par score as they looking for a consolatory victory to end a tour during which they have won just twice. Chris Gayle struck five sixes in six balls off Jake Ball in a quick-fire 40, but a run of in excess of 20 overs without a boundary hindered their innings.

Debutant Sunil Ambris [38 not out] and Ashley Nurse [31 not out] played a role in scoring 115 from the final 12 overs but could only take the West Indies to 288 for 6 from their full allocation. Though Liam Plunkett did the damage with two wickets, including dismissing Kyle Hope caught and bowled, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid caught the eye with their control in the middle overs.

In reply, England never looked like faltering with Bairstow going to the highest score against the West Indies in an ODI. Though Roy was trapped lbw by Miguel Cummins four short of what would have been a third white ball century, Joe Root picked up the baton with 46 not out and hit the winning runs with a six down the ground to complete victory with 12 overs remaining.