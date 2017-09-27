England took an unassailable 3-0 series lead over West Indies on Wednesday (27 September) after winning a rain-affected fourth ODI at The Oval by six runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method despite a superb batting performance from Evin Lewis.

Playing after the duel distraction of the current saga surrounding absent all-rounder Ben Stokes and the morning's eagerly-anticipated Ashes squad announcement, sixth-wicket pair Moeen Ali [48] and Bangladesh-bound Jos Buttler [43] - the latter of whom was overlooked for a seat on the plane to Australia after the uncapped Surrey wicket-keeper Ben Foakes was selected as competition for Jonny Bairstow - counter-attacked perfectly with a decisive unbroken partnership that produced 77 runs in just eight overs.

Surrey opener Jason Roy, who replaced Alex Hales at the top of the order, struck 84 on familiar territory and Bairstow added 39 after England were initially set a target of 357 for victory.

Antiguan fast bowler Alzarri Joseph claimed a first five-wicket ODI haul and finished with career-best figures of 5-56.

The hosts had just nudged ahead on DLS when play was halted for the final time due to inclement weather conditions in Kennington with Eoin Morgan's side on 258-5 after 35.1 overs. Had they returned, they would have required 99 more runs from 89 deliveries.

"350 was about 15 or 20 above par, but we had confidence in the chase because the wicket was so good," Morgan told BBC Test Match Special after victory was belatedly confirmed. "The info we got in the break was that it wasn't going to be a 50-over game, so we were gauging DLS for between 25 and 35 overs.

"Everything was going to plan until we started to lose wickets. We might have come unstuck, but what a performance for Moeen and Jos to rescue us. They were outstanding. It was nice to be playing. To get away from the distractions and to produce a performance like this makes me very proud."

Earlier in the day, man of the match Lewis made a magnificent 176 - the fourth-highest ODI score by any West Indies batsman - before being stretchered off with an injury that was later diagnosed as a hairline fracture to his right ankle. He is now expected to miss approximately two to three weeks.

Captain Jason Holder, who will not be present for Friday's fifth and final match at the Rose Bowl as he attends the funeral of his uncle in Barbados, scored 77 and stand-in skipper Jason Mohammed made 46 for the tourists in another losing effort.