Barcelona are ready to step up their pursuit of three new players with the Catalans already preparing for life without Neymar. Mundo Deportivo claims that Philippe Coutinho's arrival from Liverpool is "close". In addition, manager Ernesto Valverde wants to bring a left-winger to replace the PSG-bound Neymar, plus a midfielder in the form of Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande.

The Catalans have already made three additions to the squad during the summer transfer window in right-back Nelson Semedo from Benfica, Gerard Deulofeu from Everton and young centre-back Marlon Santos, who spent last season at the second team on loan from Fluminense.

Paulinho and Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti were originally tipped to complete the Barcelona's overhaul after Valverde identified the two midfielders as priority targets.

However, the La Liga giants have been forced to alter their plans massively in recent weeks - firstly because PSG refused to negotiate the departure of Verratti and later after it emerged that the Ligue 1 side are set to trigger Neymar's €222m (£198.6m, $260.7m) release clause to lure him away from the Nou Camp.

Coutinho has been identified as the alternative signing to Verratti amid suggestions that Barcelona believe that the Liverpool forward has the potential to adapt to the middle of the park and become into the long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta.

Mundo Deportivo says that his arrival to the Nou Camp is now "close" after last week the player already agreed personal terms ahead of completing his transfer from Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Coutinho is not for sale at any price but Mundo Deportivo says that Barcelona are still confident of convincing the Merseysiders to cash in on with the Brazilian ace.

The reports says that Coutinho's signing was planned before Neymar's saga emerge and now the club also want a marquee forward to replace the PSG-bound.

In this sense, Monaco starle Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele are said to be their main two targets as the Catalans believe that the two players will be able to adapt to the left-wing and fill the void of Neymar in the Catalan's attack alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is a less likely option while Barcelona could also consider Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler amid suggestions that PSG are keen to offer them as part of Neymar's deal.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo says that Paulinho also remains a top target for Barcelona as Valverde still want a strong midfielder to add to his talented squad.

Barcelona have refused to meet Paulinho's €40m release clause at Evergrande until now but this could also change once they receive fresh money to spend from Neymar's sale to PSG.