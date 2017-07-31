Neymar is reportedly trying to persuade Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho to snub a summer move to Barcelona - and join him at Paris Saint-Germain instead. Sport believes that the La Liga giants are still ahead of the Ligue 1 side in the race secure the services of the Anfield ace in a deal that could worth up to €85m (£76m, $100m), but a late intervention could see that change.

Coutinho and Neymar were both born in 1992 and have built a strong relationship while playing for the Brazil national team since the age of 14.

Earlier in the summer reports in Spain claimed that Barcelona were considering bringing the Liverpool ace to the Nou Camp to ensure both players were available to manager Ernesto Valverde.

Those plans have been altered after it emerged that Barcelona are expected to lose Neymar to PSG, with the French giants ready to meet his €222n release clause to lure him away from the Nou Camp.

Barcelona remain interested in signing Coutinho and Sport reported on weekend that the Liverpool ace is almost certain to join them after having already agreed personal terms to move to Spain.

The Catalans are yet to reach an agreement with Liverpool but the Spanish publication added that they are confident of getting a deal done for between €70m and €85m.

However, Sport claims that Neymar has sent an overwhelming number of Whatsapp messages to the Liverpool ace in recent days in order to persuade him to turn down the offer from Barcelona – and move with him to PSG instead.

Sport report that Neymar's messages have increased tension between Barcelona and PSG officials.

However, the Spanish publication believes that Barca remain in the pole position to make Coutinho their fourth summer signing, having already added Nelson Semedo, Marlon Santos and Gerard Deulofeu ahead of the coming season.