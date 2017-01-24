Everton are hoping to sign Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo and Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst before the transfer window closes this month. The two teenagers are highly regarded by their current clubs and Everton are hoping to snatch the pair as Ronald Koeman looks to inject youth into his squad at Goodison Park.

Adarabioyo has featured for Manchester City three times this season but is yet to make his Premier League bow. Pep Guardiola thinks highly of the 19-year-old and may even utilise him as he looks to solves his side's defensive woes but The Liverpool Echo claims Everton are looking to take advantage of the England youth international's contract situation.

The centre-back has just six months left on his current deal with City and talks over a renewal have so far proved unsuccessful. Tottenham and Celtic are also interested in Adarabioyo but Everton are leading the chase for his signature with the club's Under-23 boss David Unsworth is keen to see him arrive at Finch Farm.

The Everton hierarchy is also pursuing Sheffield Wednesday prospect Hirst but the Championship outfit are determined to hold onto him until at least the end of the season. The 17-year-old is the son of Wednesday legend David and has been in fine form for England Under-18 squad in recent months. Hirst would also initially join Unsworth's Under-23 side if a deal went through and could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Tom Davies, Mason Holgate and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton have already signed a teenage starlet this month in the form of Ademola Lookman and are looking to press on with further additions to both the youth set-up and senior squad. It remains to be seen if Koeman bolsters his squad with new signings before their next game against Bournemouth on 4 February.