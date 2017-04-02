Everton manager Ronald Koeman has criticised Liverpool's 'crazy' bench for their approach to the officials during the Merseyside derby. The Toffees were soundly beaten 3-1 by their city rivals at Anfield, and there were a few contentious challenges made during what was predictably a fiery affair.

Koeman, who saw his side suffer only their second league defeat in 2017 against the Reds, exchanged words with Jurgen Klopp during the first half and was not impressed by the histrionics emanating from the opposition bench.

"I don't like coaches from the bench the whole time shouting to referees and linesmen, making a big show about tackles. They were crazy," the Everton boss told BBC Sport. "According to their bench, the referee should have shown eight red cards."

Everton's Ross Barkley was perhaps lucky to escape a red card after flying into a number of nasty challenges - he has come in for substantial criticism in the fall out for a high challenge on Dejan Lovren - while Liverpool midfielder Emre Can's persistent fouling was not adequately dealt with by referee Anthony Taylor.

Koeman thinks some of the tackles during the game warranted further punishment, but says he and the rest of the Everton camp chose not to "make a show" of the fouls, unlike their Liverpool counterparts.

"Maybe one or two tackles were a little too much. From both sides I saw tackles that were maybe more than a yellow. It's all about football, but we don't make a show from the bench like Liverpool. It's football - a hard and fair game."

Everton produced an incredibly disappointing performance at Anfield, where they haven't won this century. Koeman will hope to see a positive reaction from his players in midweek when they make the short trip down the M62 to face Manchester United, who laboured to a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday (1 April).