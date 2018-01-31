Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.

Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen has agreed terms with Napoli ahead of a proposed loan move to Italy but his switch to the Serie A leaders is being held up by negotiations over image rights, according to reports emanating from Italy.

Klaassen has endured a miserable few months on Merseyside since joining the Toffees from Ajax in the summer and has been frozen out of the first-team set-up by manager Sam Allardyce, who thinks the Netherlands international would benefit from a temporary spell away from Goodison Park.

Interest in the Dutchman from Napoli emerged earlier this week and Mauricio Sarri's side are believed to be closing in on a loan deal for the 24-year-old, who had designs on remaining at Everton and fighting for a place under Allardyce.

Klaassen has agreed a deal to swap the north west for Naples, according to Tuttomercatoweb, relayed by Football Italia, but the 24-year-old's move to south Italy will not be sanctioned until a consensus is met over the midfielder's image rights.

Napoli president Aurelio Di Laurentis wants every prospective new signing to give his side control over their respective image rights, which means the player in question must end any prior deals he has with sponsors. His insistence on the matter has caused problems in the past and has been a crucial factor in the collapse of previous transfers.

It remains to be seen if Klaassen's representatives and the powers that be in Naples can come to a full agreement over the Everton outcast's temporary transfer, but in the mean time Allardyce's side are pressing on with a deal for Manchester City centre-back Eliaquim Mangala.

The Times report that Everton are confident of sealing a deal in the coming hours for Mangala, who is free to leave the Premier League leaders after they signed his compatriot Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao for around £57m. An initial loan deal for the Frenchman is currently being finalised, while striker Sandro Ramirez's loan to Sevilla can be made permanent by the Andalusians if they meet the £7.8m fee inserted in the deal.