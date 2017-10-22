1:30pm: Everton vs Arsenal
Not only is it Arsene Wenger's 68th birthday today, but it is also his 400th away game in the Premier League. He averages 1.68 points per game on the road yet the last 10 years has represented a major decline for the Gunners. With Ozil, Sanchez and Lacazette starting for the first time today, can they role back the years?
Some more reaction to those reporting linking David Moyes with a return to Everton. Here is one of his form cohorts Leon Osman.
Big afternoon for Arsenal.
Arsenal make three changes from the defeat to Watford. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil return, while Aaron Ramsey comes into the midfield. Jack Wilshere is on the bench and there is no place for Danny Welbeck.
Six changes for Everton from the Europa League defeat to Lyon. In come Jonjo Kenny, Idrissa Gueye, Phil Jagielka, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney and Leighton Baines.
Teams in from Goodison Park....
If you haven't already canvassed the Sunday papers this morning, you may have missed reports suggesting that David Moyes is being lined up to replace Ronald Koeman if Everton's poor results continue.
The Mirror understand the Toffees are considering Moyes to replace Koeman, though the Scottish FA are also interested in him replacing Gordon Strachan as the Scotland manager.
How would you take that Everton fans?
Morgan Schneiderlin limped out of the Europa League defeat to Lyon, and looks unlikely to play this afternoon.
Arsenal were seven games unbeaten until they went to Watford last week. They took the lead through Per Mertesacker, but a dodgy penalty and a fortunate late goal saw the Hornets take all three points.
The Gunners returned to winning ways with a narrow win at Red Star Belgrade in mid-week, but despite their good record on Merseyside these sorts of games have often caught out Arsene Wenger's teams in recent years. The question is can Everton's fans create a caldron-like atmosphere against the backdrop of their own problems.
Who will Everton go with this afternoon. This could be a pivotal afternoon for Ronald Koeman.
Both teams should be with us in around half an hour, but how are we expecting them to line up?
Everton are expected to recall Wayne Rooney after he was left out of the Europa League loss to Lyon. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Leighton Baines, Idrissa Gueye and Phil Jagielka may also return, while James McCarthy is fit again after a knee problem.
Arsenal are without Danny Welbeck, Santi Cazorla and Shkodran Mustafi. Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech are both expected to return, while Aaron Ramsey and Lauren Koscielny face late fitness tests.
How close is Ronald Koeman to the Everton exit door? The Dutchman spent £140m in the summer but results have not following, with just two wins coming in the last 12 and eight points arriving in eight games in the Premier League.
Arsenal have a fine record at Goodison Park and are chasing a Premier League record 12th win in the blue half of Merseyside. Defeat at Watford last week curtailed a fine run of form but the Gunners have shown in dispatches they can be derailed by passion and fight, as much as quality and verve.
All the teams news and build-up ahead of the 1:30pm kick-off on the way.