Live 1:30pm: Everton vs Arsenal Everton have won just two of the last 12 with Ronald Koeman among the favourites to be sacked.

Arsenal have recorded a top flight best 11 wins against the Toffees.

Hosts have won just two of the last 23 meetings between the pair.

Now 12:51 Not only is it Arsene Wenger's 68th birthday today, but it is also his 400th away game in the Premier League. He averages 1.68 points per game on the road yet the last 10 years has represented a major decline for the Gunners. With Ozil, Sanchez and Lacazette starting for the first time today, can they role back the years?

11 min 12:40 Arsenal make three changes from the defeat to Watford. Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil return, while Aaron Ramsey comes into the midfield. Jack Wilshere is on the bench and there is no place for Danny Welbeck.

15 min 12:36 Six changes for Everton from the Europa League defeat to Lyon. In come Jonjo Kenny, Idrissa Gueye, Phil Jagielka, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Wayne Rooney and Leighton Baines.

20 min 12:31 If you haven't already canvassed the Sunday papers this morning, you may have missed reports suggesting that David Moyes is being lined up to replace Ronald Koeman if Everton's poor results continue. The Mirror understand the Toffees are considering Moyes to replace Koeman, though the Scottish FA are also interested in him replacing Gordon Strachan as the Scotland manager. How would you take that Everton fans?

28 min 12:22 Arsenal were seven games unbeaten until they went to Watford last week. They took the lead through Per Mertesacker, but a dodgy penalty and a fortunate late goal saw the Hornets take all three points. The Gunners returned to winning ways with a narrow win at Red Star Belgrade in mid-week, but despite their good record on Merseyside these sorts of games have often caught out Arsene Wenger's teams in recent years. The question is can Everton's fans create a caldron-like atmosphere against the backdrop of their own problems.

43 min 12:07 Both teams should be with us in around half an hour, but how are we expecting them to line up? Everton are expected to recall Wayne Rooney after he was left out of the Europa League loss to Lyon. Gylfi Sigurdsson, Leighton Baines, Idrissa Gueye and Phil Jagielka may also return, while James McCarthy is fit again after a knee problem. Arsenal are without Danny Welbeck, Santi Cazorla and Shkodran Mustafi. Alexis Sanchez and Petr Cech are both expected to return, while Aaron Ramsey and Lauren Koscielny face late fitness tests.