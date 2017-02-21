Reported Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target Fabinho admits that he would be open to a move to the Premier League in future, but remains content to stay at AS Monaco for now. The versatile Brazilian international was speaking before Tuesday night's (21 February) trip to the Etihad Stadium, where Leonardo Jardim's free-scoring French leaders face Manchester City in a Champions League last-16 first-leg clash.

Fabinho is one of a number of Monaco players to attract significant attention from reputable overseas suitors during their impressive goal-laden pursuit of a first Ligue 1 title since 2000, with United, City, Arsenal and Barcelona all having expressed a real interest in his services according to recent comments made by father Joao.

"We have been in talks with Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and approached by Barcelona," he told French television programme J+1 last week. "We like Manchester United and [Jose] Mourinho's work, but we have a soft spot for Manchester City."

Traditionally a right-back by trade, Fabinho has also demonstrated his qualities as a defensive midfielder over the past year. The 23-year-old, mentioned in connection with a switch to Old Trafford throughout last year's summer transfer window, was rewarded for his fine form with a new contract in September 2016.

While that long-term deal ties him to the Stade Louis II for the foreseeable future, it appears he is leaving the door open to the possibility of hopping across the channel further down the line.

"I have a contract until 2021, but the Premier League is a league that interests me and maybe one day I will come and play here," he was quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News at a press conference held before that meeting with Manchester City. "I know my name was linked with more than one English club but I am happy at Monaco at the moment."

Monaco will no doubt face a stiff fight to retain the services of their top performers at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, as evidenced by vice-president Vadim Vasilyev recently confirming that all of the club's major players have been subject to interest from elsewhere. Highly-rated Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva continues to be linked with the likes of Chelsea and Real Madrid, while in-demand teenage striker Kylian Mbappe has already been compared to Arsenal icon Thierry Henry.

Jardim has been mentioned as a possible successor to Arsene Wenger in north London and the former Olympiacos and Sporting Lisbon head coach has done little to quell that speculation after labelling the Premier League as "perhaps the biggest national league in Europe". He further claimed that "everyone would like to have the opportunity to coach" in the English top-flight.