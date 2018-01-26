Actor Tom Cruise has finally made his debut on Instagram on Thursday (25 January) and already racked up 694,000 followers within just one day and counting. Cruise's bio on the photo-sharing site describes him as an actor and producer who has been "running in movies since 1981".

For his first photo, Cruise surprised fans with a sneak peek to the next Mission Impossible franchise as he unveiled the title of the latest movie: Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

"Get ready. #MissionImpossible," he wrote alongside the Instagram snap.

The 55-year-old also shared a teaser photo from the new movie, featuring him clinging to the exterior of a helicopter and wrote that the production has "upped the ante". The Instagram caption reads, "We've upped the ante for the sixth #MissionImpossible. I can't wait for you guys to see more."

Fans are freaking out with joy over The Mummy actor's Instagram debut and rushed to the comments section to share their excitement. One user commented, "And we cant wait to u see more of u and the movie, thanks for joining Instagram," as another wrote, "Kinda freaking out that you're on IG, sooo cool!! Love you!!"

"Welcome to Instagram! Love MI so I can't wait! Take of yourself during filming," wrote another user, while another social media user commented, "i know this stunt is crazy but whatever you do, do it in a different way. You were made for the crowd to cheer. Once again welcome to Instagram Mr. #missionimpossible."

"Really it's you I can't believe... Love you," wrote a big fan of Cruise, while another said, "It's about time you joined Instagram! Love this shot."

Back in August 2017, the actor, who is known for doing his own stunts, was injured in London when he jumped between buildings and slammed into a wall, leaving him limping. Production went on hiatus while he recovered.

The latest installment in the action spy franchise is set to be released on 27July. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill and more, alongside Cruise. The plot will feature Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF allies going out to a race against time after a mission gone wrong.