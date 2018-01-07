Move over Hermione Granger – Emma Watson is back with bangs, literally! The Harry Potter actress recently debuted a dramatic new makeover on social media, trading her long blonde locks for a shorter dark brown hairstyle complete with an edgy fringe, grazing the length of her forehead.

Clearly impressed by the hair-do herself, the 27-year-old Emma even shared a selfie on her Instagram account, flaunting her brand new look. And her more than 41 million followers on the popular picture-sharing site were beyond thrilled, to say the least.

Holding a book by Reni Eddo-Lodge in one hand, the British stunner gazed straight into the lenses smouldering with her flawless looks. "Have you had a chance to pick up a copy of @oursharedshelf Jan/Feb book choice, Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race by @renieddolodge ?! #oursharedshelf," she captioned the image.

As expected, within hours the picture garnered quite a buzz on the site. While most users were drawn towards the controversial nature of the book, some others couldn't help but gush over the actress' almost unrecognisable photo.

"Omg love the hair so cute," wrote one fan, as someone else gushed, "How can you be so gorgeous? It's just unfair."

"Didn't recognise you girl, look good (sic)," a third user noted. While another fan couldn't help but rave about the actress, who had sensationally chopped her locks into a stunning pixie cut back in 2010. "God you are beautiful!" the comment read.

After unveiling her new hair-do on Instagram, though, Watson rocked the bold and edgy style with panache as she joined a slew of other A-listers at the BAFTA tea party held at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills this Saturday.

Stylish as always, the Beauty and the Beast actress cut a glamorous figure on the red carpet, decked in a sharp white blazer and flared black pants. The UN Women Goodwill Ambassador accentuated her monochrome style with minimal makeup and a black clutch.