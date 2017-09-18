Jessica Rose Shears and Dom Lever are engaged after three months of dating – making them the first couple to plan a trip down the aisle out of this year's Love Island contestants.

The couple – who have announced the happy news with a spread in OK! magazine – have defied rumours of cheating and relationship woes since coming out of the villa earlier this summer, and are ready to make a lifelong commitment to one another.

Romantic Lever, 26, is reported to have got down on one knee and popped the question to his 24-year-old girlfriend at the beginning of September in a London apartment filled with flowers.

Glamour model Shears told OK!: "It happened the night before the TV Choice Awards. We were staying in a lovely apartment in London. Dom filled it with flowers and had got us a bottle of champagne.

"I was grinning like a Cheshire Cat when Dom got down on one knee - he said afterwards that he had never seen me smile like that!" she continued.

Hours later Shears made headlines for flirting with her rumoured ex-fling and fellow islander 'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis at the TV Choice Awards.

Lever had initially planned to get down on one knee abroad but had a change of plan when he realised there was no time to book a holiday due to their work commitments.

Fans of the dating show and the online community are shocked by the couple's engagement news, with one person tweeting: "How on earth are Jess and Dom from Love Island engaged after only being together for like three months ".

Another put: "As if Dom and Jess have got Engaged. Anything to cling on to their five minutes of fame #loveisland".

A third added: "lol @ dom and jess getting engaged, I've left cups in my bedroom longer than they've known each other".

JMX, a YouTuber and ex-friend of Shears, JMX predicted a marriage in the near future, previously stated that she would "marry beau Dom Lever next week to stay relevant".