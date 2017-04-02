Pink is not shy of talking about her weight gain since giving birth to her second child – Jameson Moon Hart – in December 2016. The Just Give Me A Reason singer shared a photo of herself in the gym on 1 April and shared a powerful message for women about numbers on the scale.

Alongside her photo, she wrote, "Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal#bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins#happysaturday #getitin#GIJaneismyWCW "

Fans also came out in support of the 37-year-old singer whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore. One fan commented on her Instagram post and said, "Staying off that scale even tough in some cultures I am considered obese too you go hot pink lady!"

Another fan thanked her for being real and wrote, "Love this @pink. The realist of them all ! If only all celebs showed such positivity and realism after pregnancy. We wouldn't all feel so s**t and fat and under pressure and forgetting what an amazing thing our body has produced. Thank you you should rule the world!"

"You are my absolute woman role model," wrote another Instagram user. While another user called the singer an inspiration. "You're awesome! An inspiration! It's nice to see a famous woman and mom just like the rest of us," read the user's post.

Back in February, Pink admitted that she did not lose any weight in the six weeks after Jameson's birth and wrote, "I'm normal", ahead of her first day back at the gym. Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, welcomed their first child in June 2011 and their second child was born on 26 December 2016.