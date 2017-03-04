The WWE Universe will get to witness some exciting matches at Fastlane 2017, which airs live from the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on 5 March (Sunday). In the main card, Bill Goldberg squares off with champion Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship, while in another featured match Charlotte Flair fights champion Bayley for the Women's Championship.

The kick off fight begins at 7pm ET, while the main card fights starts at 8pm ET on the WWE Network. Fans can click here or here to watch Fastlane 2017 online via live-stream.

Fastlane 2017 full match card:

Goldberg vs (champion) Kevin Owens (Universal Championship)

Goldberg is likely to win the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens because the wrestling entertainment company could be looking to hype the rematch between the former WCW and WWE champion and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMaina 33, which takes place on 2 April. The rematch between Goldberg and Lesnar was booked after the former defeated the latter at Survivor Series under 90 seconds.

Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns lost his opportunity to become the Universal champion in the recent episode of Raw because Braun Strowman interfered when the former was in a title fight with Kevin Owens. Now, Reigns will be looking to punish Strowman.

Charlotte Flair vs (champion) Bayley (Women's Championship)

In the past 11 months, the Raw Women's Championship has exchanged hands eight times. And if this trend continues and if Charlotte does win the title at Fastlane 2017 then the title will have been passed on nine times ahead of WrestleMania 33.

Jack Gallagher vs (champion) Neville (Cruiserweight Championship)

Gallagher has earned the right to challenge Neville for the Cruiserweight Championship after the latter won a Fatal 5-Way on 205 Live to become No 1 contender.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs (champion) Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (Tag Team Championship)

Enzo Amore and Big Cass made a name for themselves as a tag team at NXT but they never held the Tag Team Championship at the show. The same has been the case for the duo since they were picked up for Raw in 2016. This is likely not going to change when they fight Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson at Fastlane 2017 because it seems like the WWE is probably looking to first build some momentum for the duo before giving them their big break.

Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe recently made his WWE Raw debut and promised to defeat the company's main roster superstars. The company has given Joe a chance to prove himself with a Sami Zayn fight. Can Joe beat Zayn? Well, WWE fans will have watch the fight.

Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax

Sasha Banks will be looking for a win when she squares off with Nia Jax. The former women's champion Banks will give her all because she has lost to Jax in their previous fights.

Kickoff Show

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar.