Kate Wright couldn't be more in with her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand's family if she tried, and she's not afraid of making that crystal clear on social media.

The blonde former Towie star has proven to be a big hit with the former Manchester United player's relatives, posing front and centre with six of Rio's family members as she tenderly cuddled his six-year-old daughter and youngest child Tia.

The 26-year-old looked like she was playing the doting stepmum while smiling from ear to near with Rio's sister Sian (far right) and relations Anya, Lucy and Chloe Ferdinand, who are thought to be his nieces, while holidaying as a family in Portugal.

Kate's strong front with Rio's family comes after the sportsman shared his first picture with Kate on his own Instagram last week and another snap of herself lunching with his female relatives by the beach and drinking poolside with Sian – proving that their relationship is going strong.

Despite the blossoming romance, Rio is still keeping his late wife Jessica Ellison close to his heart by wearing his wedding ring in memory of her. She died at the age of 34 from breast cancer in 2015.

Kate captioned her most recent shot: "The girlies & one sleepy ......" and it was met with hundreds of comments from her 676K fans.

One person commented: "they will never get over losing there mum you never do! But if they see there father happy it gives them happiness , this picture is lovely, who is anyone to judge , as long as it brings them all happiness thats all that matters".

Another wrote: "Absolutely beautiful picture @xkatiewright, it's clear to see all the Ferdinands have welcomed you in so to me that shows what a good kind loving woman you are, those small children lost their mummy then their Nan Rios mum".

A third added: "This just makes my heart melt...what a gorgeous group of women plus one dolly who clearly adores you @xkatiewright God bless!"

Kate has been pictured with Rio several times over the past few months, but 38-year-old Rio has yet to publicly comment on the romance. The couple went public back in July after they appeared as one big happy family in a photo.