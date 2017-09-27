Fernando Torres and Jose Maria Gimenez are back in Atletico Madrid's 18-man squad to host Chelsea on Wednesday night (27 September) after the two players missed the weekend's 2-0 victory over Sevilla in La Liga.

Meanwhile, third keeper Axel Werner, Kevin Gameiro, Sime Vrsaljko and Augusto Fernandez have been left out by Diego Simeone, as the Argentine boss boasts a near fully fit squad to face the Premier League champions.

Simeone is expected to deploy a 4-4-2 formation, but faces a number of selection dilemmas in his line-up.

Diego Godin and Juanfran were rested during the weekend victory over Sevilla and the two defenders should return to the starting line-up when Chelsea visit the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Wednesday night.

Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez could complete the back-line but Simeone suggested in the press conference that the versatile Gimenez may also have a chance to start either in the right-back or alongside Godin at the heart of defence.

"I'll pick my team tomorrow based on the opponents. I'm not thinking about individual players, but the side's balance. Someone in form might not start but if that happens it's for the good of the side in my opinion," the Atletico boss said in a press conference ahead of the visit of Chelsea.

"Dead balls might be important tomorrow. Jose Giménez is important for us, he can play in a number of positions and when he fits in at full-back we almost have three centre-backs on the pitch and our aerial game improves because of it."

Koke and Saul Niguez are unmovable but there are some question marks over who will complement then in the middle of the park. Thomas Partey looks to have the advantage over captain Gabi to fill the holding role with the Ghana international being also rested during the weekend win over Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Yannick Ferreira Carrasco could cover the wings after he netted one of the goals in the 2-0 victory over Sevilla, which allowed Atletico to stay in second – four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Antoine Griezmann, who also scored at the weekend, will surely lead the attack, with Angel Correa expected to be his partner following an impressive start to the season. This way, Torres and Luciano Vietto would need to wait for an opportunity from the bench.

Atletico have won their first two games at the Wanda Metropolitano and Simeone will be looking to clinch a third when Chelsea visit them for the first-ever Champions League match at the new stadium.