Feyenoord manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Nicolai Jorgensen is disappointed not to be joining Newcastle United but does not believe a deal will be possible this month.

Newcastle saw two offers, said to be worth £14m ($19.6m) and £15m respectively, rejected by the Rotterdam club, who had been holding out for £20m for their Denmark international during the mid-season window.

Dutch publication De Telegraaf claimed the Premier League side were given a final deadline of 6pm [GMT] on Monday [29 January] to match Feyenoord's demands, one that came and went without incident.

Subsequent reports in Netherlands claimed a deal is now off the table until the summer at the earliest. According to Algemeen Dagblad, Feyenoord are now keen to move on from the saga with Jorgensen said to have been aware that there is no possibility of a last-minute deal.

Feyenoord are currently preparing for a KNVB Cup quarter-final clash with PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday [31 January] – another reason a deadline for Jorgensen's transfer was enforced - with the club keen to ensure speculation over the striker's future does not provide an unwanted distraction in their final preparations for that match.

Speaking ahead of that contest, Van Bronckhorst stopped short of completely ruling out an exit, but confirmed reports that Newcastle have missed their deadline.

"You never know in football, but I am assuming that he just stays," the PSV boss said, AD report. "The club has set a clear deadline towards Newcastle United. That has passed."

Jorgensen was understood to be keen to complete a move to St James' Park and van Bronckhorst, who had spells at Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona before returning to Feyenoord to finish his career, admits he can understand such frustrations.

"It is understandable that Nicolai is disappointed about that, but that is part of football. I myself have also experienced that when a transfer did not take place. It is up to Nicolai to deal with this properly – and I also think he can. He is a professional who always puts the interests of the club first."