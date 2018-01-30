Newcastle United will continue their search for a striker into the final hours of the January transfer window after missing out on two targets on Monday (29 January).

Rafa Benitez's side saw two bids rejected by Feyenoord for Denmark international Nicolai Jorgensen last week and were given a final deadline of 6pm [GMT] on Monday to return with a third offer. That deadline came and went with no fresh bid from the Magpies, with Feyenoord now adamant there will be no deal until the summer at the earliest.

Newcastle also explored the option of signing Daniel Sturridge on loan from Liverpool only to be beaten to the punch by relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion, who have secured the 28-year-old's services until the end of the season.

According the The Chronicle, Newcastle met Liverpool's demands for a loan fee and were prepared to pay his entire salary – enough to make him the highest paid player on Tyneside. But Sturridge's decision to choose a return to his native West Midlands leaves the north east club in a desperate situation with less than two days of the transfer window remaining.

The Shields Gazette report the striker search is now set to continue into the final day of the window. Newcastle have made enquiries into Islam Slimani's availability this month, with the Leicester City striker likely to be available for the right price having started just one league match since Claude Puel took over at the King Power Stadium.

Sandro Ramirez has been similarly ostracised at Everton this season. Benitez was among the striker's admirers last summer but saw the Toffees strike a deal for the former Malaga star instead. According to the Mail, Newcastle have asked about a loan deal for the Spaniard.

The club are also said to be on the trail of Viktoria Plzen's Michael Krmencik.

Benitez is to address the media later this afternoon ahead of the visit of Burnley on Wednesday where he is expected to provide a further update on the club's transfer hopes.