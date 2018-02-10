Christian Grey may be a confident man in the bedroom in Fifty Shades, but actor Jamie Dornan had to take some tips from his lady co-star Dakota Johnson (who plays Anastasia Steele).

While appearing on the Conan O'Brien show on Thursday, 8 February, to promote his third film in the trilogy, 35-year-old Dornan shared details on how his co-star taught him some seductive bedroom moves.

He told the host, "I think Dakota would be quicker to give me a note than a director. I guess there's a sexy way to take off a girl's underwear."

The Fall actor then went on to share the advice with O'Brien: "There's a more delicate and sensual way to do it, which is thumbs into the side ... and then you sort of shimmy it down." The 54-year-old host hilariously joined Dornan as he demonstrated the smooth process with two fingers and a shake.

Earlier this week, Dornan spoke to Elle Magazine and explained why he chose to not go fully nude. He told the outlet, "I don't know if I said I wouldn't. You see my arse quite a lot. That doesn't really bother me. You see a lot of Dakota [Johnson]'s tits. I would show my tits if I had them. I just thought we don't need to be flashing the rest if it's not essential to the story. We're not making porn as much as people think we are."

The actor also addressed rumours that the studio offered him a lot of money to do full-frontal nudity. "It was $30 million—to show one testicle," he joked and went on to add, "No, that whole thing with offering more money to go nude? That didn't happen."

The Hollywood actor also shared a horror story about using a modesty pouch on set. "Let me tell you a modesty-pouch story. You're sort of presented with a few options and sizes. They're all skin-colored — but, like, if you'd gotten jaundice. That color. Like an ill person. I picked one out. Everyone had left the room. As I was putting it on, I saw a little label stitched inside. It said, 'Inmate #3.'"

Dornan continued, "I very nearly puked. As my genitals came to a rest at the bottom of this thing, I thought, 'Someone has worn this.' I actually called the wardrobe assistant. I was like, 'Dude, what the f**k? This is secondhand?' He said, 'No, trust me.' But he lost my trust."

Fifty Shades Freed, which is based on the last book of author E L James' trilogy, is playing in theatres now. The movie follows the lives of Anastasia and Christian, who are now married. However, Jack Hyde continues to threaten their relationship.