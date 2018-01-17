Fifty Shades Of Grey star Dakota Johnson is bringing back the "new naked" for 2018 by posing in lingerie for Allure Magazine's February cover, which hits newsstands on 23 January.

The 28-year-old cut a stunning figure in her satin two-piece lingerie, over which she wore a sheer midi dress with embellished glittery details and delicate tulle. Johnson accessorised her ensemble with large earrings and kept her look natural with minimal makeup.

Fans are going gaga over her look on the magazine cover, showering praises on Instagram. A fan wrote, "She looks so fresh and elegant. Classy and perfect," as another noted, "She is so beautiful and pure. Loads of love to her and loads of hugs. God bless her with immense happiness love n success."

Many fans called the cover "stunning" and "amazing" while one user commented, "she looks gorgeous! I absolutely love her personality."

The daughter of Melanie Griffith opened up about her "bleeding heart" and how Fifty Shades franchise helped her grow as an actress. She told Allure, "Fundamentally, I'm open and warm. At my core, I'm a bleeding heart. But when your life is exposed and when the movie that exposes your life is exposing your emotions and your body, it can be very scary,"

She continued, "Throughout this entire experience, I've learned that I can expose my heart and my emotions and I can still protect myself. I can still be vulnerable and strong. It's a constant ebb and flow and a battle and trying to figure out how to have those things coexist within me. That's what I'm grateful for."

The actress also revealed that she chooses the roles that resonate most strongly with her. "I don't know how to explain it in a way that doesn't sound hokey, but when I'm on a project, I'm on it for a certain reason, and I'm involved with the people for a reason. It's always some sort of weird marriage to something that's happening in my life, or the character has some connection to something that's going on [in my life]," the Hollywood star added.