She rose to fame for her genetically unattainable figure by most normal standards, and Demi Rose Mawby isn't shy about showing her assets off.

The 22-year-old glamour model – who was romantically linked to rapper Tyga during his temporary break from Kylie Jenner in 2016 – wowed her followers by posing nude on a beach in Cape Verde earlier this week.

But Demi kept it more covered up for her latest Instagram post, treating her 5m followers to a sexy snap of herself in a fruit-printed bikini by MobellaSwim. The revealing two piece featured high rise briefs to elongate her legs and a cut out stringy top to emphasise her buxom cleavage.

Demi, who appeared to be on a photo shoot for the swimwear brand, donned a full face of make-up consisting of smoky, heavily defined eyes and a nude lip. She wore her hair scraped away from her face in a low bun as she posed knee-deep in the sea water in Platja Es Arenal, Formentera.

Well-travelled Demi – who was on the Spanish party island of Ibiza the day before – still looked fresh as a daisy despite her busy schedule, and received a welter of comments from her complimentary followers for the latest snap.

One said: "Thought it was kim but realized the butt was too nice" as another put: "The finest woman on IG ".

A third added: "Ultimate beauty "

Another keen fan joked about her Britishness, commenting: "why Charles prefer Camilla when they have Demi??"

Social media sensation Demi originally hit the headlines over her romance with Tyga while he was on a break from Kylie in May 2016. She has since conquered Instagram and has become the "world's sexiest DJ" as well as signing a modelling contract with US publicity group Taz's Angels.

The British star became famous by launching her Instagram page at 18 years old and posting seductive shots, previously telling The Sun: "I posed for selfies and pictures and it just grew from like 60,000 to 200,000 to a million to 3.2 million now.

"In school I was quite popular on MySpace and that kind of followed on to Instagram. It was really weird when people started recognising me and stuff on the street. I just got used to it."