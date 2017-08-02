Snap Inc could be about to expand its hardware ambitions beyond Snapchat Spectacles. The social media company is reportedly in talks to buy Chinese firm Zero Zero Robotics - the creator of one of the first hovering "selfie drones" to hit the market.

According to TechCrunch sources the deal ranges in value between $150m-$200m, although neither Zero Zero Robotics or the US social giant have officially confirmed the move.

Zero Zero Robotics achieved fame through its Hover Camera Passport drone. Described as a "flying camera", the Hover drone follows its user in the air using a set of propellers and autonomously films its owner using artificially intelligent facial recognition tech.

The 4K video-recording UAV was one of a number of mooted "aerial cameras" vying for the attention of selfie-lovers, including the ill-fated Lily, but remained one of the few to actually make it to retail.

The device, which is compatible with Android and iPhone via an app, is currently sold through Apple's online store for £499.95 in the UK.

According to The Information, it was Zero Zero Robotics that approached Snap Inc about a potential investment prior to acquisition talks, although it has long been rumoured that Snapchat's owners have been looking into drones as a possible revenue stream.

With leading drone company DJI releasing a similar device with the Spark, it appears that Snap Inc wants its own selfie drone as it pushes its hardware products beyond Snapchat Spectacles. The colourful eye-wear hit the UK in May after a US launch last year, both online and through roaming Snapbot vending machines.