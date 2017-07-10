Harper Beckham turned six on 10 July and celebrated in royal style. David and Victoria Beckham's daughter attended a tea party at Buckingham Palace last week to coincide with her special day – and the youngster even met a real-life princess.

It is thought that Harper was invited to the Queen's London residence as part of a school trip although it appears her parents, David, 42, and Victoria, 43, also used the visit as an opportunity to celebrate her birthday.

In one photo shared on David's Instagram, Harper is seen hugging her ex-footballer father outside Buckingham Palace. Gushing over his little princess, David wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday to our special little young lady ...Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady."

Another snap shows Harper dressed as Elsa from the Disney film Frozen alongside five of her school friends, who are also wearing princess fairytale costumes. Kneeling in the middle of the group is Princess Eugenie, the queen's granddaughter, proving Harper is already brushing shoulders with royalty at a young age. David said: "Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace."

Elsewhere, the birthday girl is also seen posing on the palace grounds holding a red balloon. Harper enjoyed another party on her actual birthday with family, including her siblings Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, aunts, uncles and her grandparents, including Victoria's mother Jackie Adams.

Keen to make their little girl's big day extra special, David was seen putting the icing on biscuits in one of Victoria's Instagram stories. However, his handiwork did not escape mocking from his wife as the fashion designer joked that one biscuit resembled Dawn French as opposed to her Spice Girls alter-ego Posh Spice.

Harper was swamped with heartwarming birthday messages from her older brothers, including Cruz, 12, who wrote on Instagram: "Dear Harper I can't believe it has been already 6 years yoyo are such a big girl so to the best sister in the world I love you so much have a amazing day," while Romeo, 14, added: "Happy birthday to the best sister in the world!!!!!! I hope you have an amazing day. I love you so much."

As the youngest child, Harper is the apple of her parents' eyes but David was recently forced to defend him kissing his daughter on the lips in an Instagram picture, stating it was done in a familial manner.