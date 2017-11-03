Jenna Coleman was the epitome of demure elegance at the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards held at Claridge's Hotel on Thursday night (2 November), wowing in an ivory dress.

The 31-year-old Victoria actress – who was once romantically linked to Prince Harry – stunned in one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to designers, Emilia Wickstead.

The textured gown consisted of a semi-thick fabric and although it featured a high neck, capped sleeves and an ankle-grazing hemline on the 5'2 actress, it set pulses racing with a large cut-out from the neck to the navel.

Striking the perfect flesh-flashing balance, Coleman further jazzed up the evening look with a pair of sparkling dangly earrings and flawless glowy make-up, with her short hair tied back into a low ponytail.

Doctor Who actress Coleman has won a reputation for her impeccable style choices, particularly on the red carpet, and is usually spotted in floral, long-sleeved designs.

She didn't fail to impress by stepping out of her comfort zone a little for last night's awards, proving that ivory is most definitely her colour. Coleman couldn't have been in safer hands than threadmaker Wickstead, renowned for creating ethereal, timeless creations that are adored by the likes of Kate and Pippa Middleton.

After seeing the latest snaps of Coleman at the awards, fans couldn't help but comment on her fashion look on Twitter. One person commented: "Jenna Coleman is a goddess" as another said: "The back of Jenna Coleman's Harper's Bazaar Emilia Wickstead dress appreciation tweet".

Blackpool-born Coleman landed her first acting break as Jasmine Thomas in Emmerdale back in 2005, but later tookthe small screen by storm in Waterloo Road, Doctor Who and most recently Victoria, where she plays the unamused monarch.

Coleman was spotted having a "cosy chat" with Prince Harry at a charity polo match at Ascot in 2015, where the royal was described as "flirty and tactile".

The actress appeared to have shrugged of rumours that they were dating and considers the prince a good friend, and is now dating her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes, who plays her onscreen husband Prince Albert.