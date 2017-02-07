Following statements by US President Donald Trump that the media is covering up terror attacks the White House has released a list of 78 attacks from September 2014 to December 2016 that it believes were overlooked.

"All over Europe it's happening. It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," Trump said in a speech in Florida. "And in many cases the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it. They have their reasons, and you understand that," he added.

The list mentions attacks across the world, from Copenhagen to Canada and Tunisia. Some of the attacks, which made global headlines including the Paris slayings in November 2015, are included in the list, as well as smaller scale attacks like the murder of an Italian in Bangladesh also in the same month.

However, left off the list are scores of atrocities presumably the White House believes were sufficiently covered. The list deals specifically with Islamic State (Isis/Daesh) attacks. There is no separate list from the president's office concerning attacks perpetrated by far-right or white supremacist groups.

At the same time conspicuously absent from the document compiled by the White House are attacks in Iraq, one of the countries to have suffered the worst IS violence, and sub-Saharan Africa where the terror group's largest affiliate Boko Haram has killed thousands.

The Trump administration has already faced criticism for appearing not to speak out on the Quebec mosque attacks in which six Muslim worshipers were killed during evening prayers.

The man suspected of carrying out the attack on 28 January has been described as a "loner" with far-right beliefs. Alexandre Bissonnette was not previously known to police but was said to have posted extremist material online attacking women and refugees.

British Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, West Yorkshire in June 2016. It was the first killing of a sitting British member of parliament since Ian Gow in 1990.

Thomas Mair was eventually convicted of the killing and other offences connected to the murder. During the court case it emerged Mair had been motivated to carry out the attack in part because of his links to British nationalist and neo-Nazi groups.

At least 300 people were killed in the upmarket Baghdad district of Karrada in coordinated Islamic State bombings. The bloodshed was the worst seen in Iraq since the US invasion in 2003.

In the attack a truck packed with explosives drove into a busy market area and detonated. A second roadside bomb exploded shortly afterwards. The first bomb was so large in size it started fires in the market area, devastating store fronts.

At least 150 people were killed with some estimates as high as 2,000 killed in a series of mass killings carried out by the Isis-affiliated Boko Haram in northern Nigeria.

Amnesty International used satellite images to map the extent of the devastation which it called the "largest and most destructive" attack by the terror group which targeted the homes, hospitals and schools in Borno State.

The al-Qaeda-linked Malian terror group al-Mourabitoun took 170 people hostage and killed 20 in a mass shooting in the Raddison Blu in the Saharan nation's capital of Bamako.

It was the worst example of violence in Bamako following the country's 2012 civil war and France's 2013 intervention and specifically targeted a western hotel favoured by diplomats and international clients.