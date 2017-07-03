Torino manager Sinisa Mihailjovic has warned the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea they will need to come up with a 'flood of money' in order to sign striker Andrea Belotti, who has a €100m (£87.7m, $113.8m) release clause in his contract with Il Toro.

Belotti, 23, plundered 28 goals in all competitions for Torino last season and netted a further four in just five matches for Italy as he established himself as the Azzuri's first-choice striker.

Manchester United's pursuit of Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata has been well publicised but recent reports suggest that Jose Mourinho's men have contacted Torino over the possible transfer of their star striker.

But despite the strong links with Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also monitoring the 23-year-old, I Granata boss Mihailjovic revealed that club president Urbano Cairo is not thinking of selling Belotti and stressed that the only way he would leave Turin is if one of the interested parties activated his gargantuan release clause, which cannot be exercised by a Serie A rival.

Will he stay? I hope so and so does [President Urbano] Cairo who isn't thinking of selling him," he told Gazzetta dello Sport, relayed by Football365.

"Then there's the €100m release clause. If someone pays it then a flood of money will arrive, but then we'd have to change the way we play. It's not just about replacing Belotti, it's worse than that. It's hard to find someone else who pulls their teammates forward and scores 26 goals.

"What I always say to him – and what I told [Christian] Vieri via Gazzetta – is don't lose your head; sacrifice, keep improving, don't lose than hunger that made you the player you've been recently."

Along with Morata and Belotti, Manchester United are also interested in Everton forward Romelu Lukaku. It was reported late last week that the Red Devils and Chelsea have already submitted bids for the Belgium international, who recently said remaining at Goodison Park is "no longer an option" for him.

But Everton are holding firm over their £100m valuation and are also exploring the possibility of re-signing Wayne Rooney, whose time at Old Trafford is set to come to an end this summer.