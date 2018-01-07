WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is confident of "easily" breaking retired pound-for-pound great Floyd Mayweather's 50-0 boxing record.

Mayweather, 40, came out of retirement to take on Conor McGregor in their highly-publicised boxing match in August that resulted in "Money" winning and breaking Rocky Marciano's undefeated record of 49-0.

Meanwhile, Mayweather's fellow compatriot in Wilder, who is eight years younger, is currently riding a 39-0 boxing record, having knocked out every single opponent that he has faced.

The unbeaten American was expected to face WBA and IBF champion Anthony Joshua in a title unification fight this year, with the promoters of the two heavyweights said to have held positive talks.

However, it looks like the Briton will be facing WBO title-holder Joseph Parker first while Wilder will switch his attention to undefeated Cuban Luis Ortiz, who he will defend his belt against on 3 March.

The topic of Mayweather's unbeaten record has crossed Wilder's mind on many occasions and while the "Bronze Bomber" is not focused on breaking it, he feels he could easily do it if he sets it as his goal.

"[The possibility of breaking Mayweather's record] came across my ears from the people that's around me," Wilder said, as quoted on BoxingScene. "It also had me think about it just a little bit. Those achievements.. and if I make it goal - it will definitely happen.

"I can easily beat all of those guys records, easily. I'm just stepping into the prime of my career. I just walked into the door. I mastered my craft. I know everything about myself in the ring.

"And being able to have power, it makes all the difference. A lot of people think that I just rely on my power, but I don't have to rely on something that's naturally for me... it's natural. Those goals definitely will be broken. It's not that its something that I'm seeking, but it would look nice on my resume. Hell, I might even pass George Foreman's record of being the oldest champion."

Should Wilder achieve his 40th win against Ortiz, he could set up a long-awaited meeting with Joshua. However, Mayweather had recently warned Wilder not to underestimate "AJ" while slightly discrediting his recent win over Bermane Stiverne.

"We look at Deontay Wilder's last fight," Mayweather said back in December. "He did what the f**k he's supposed to do in great fashion but when you look at the guy he fought, the guy was like 6 feet and 40 years old?

"You gotta realise Anthony Joshua showed the heart of a lion. (He) Got hit by one of the Klitschko brothers – got right back up and showed the heart of a lion."