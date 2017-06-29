AC Milan star Suso is keen on making a summer move to Tottenham Hotspur after Mauricio Pochettino identified the Spaniard as a target to replace Moussa Sissoko, IBTimes UK sources understand.

Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United have also expressed interest in luring the former Liverpool playmaker back to the Premier League but Spurs would be the player's preferred destination if the Serie A giants let him go.

However, Tottenham still face a difficult challenge getting a deal done after Milan have made clear their intention to keep Suso among their ranks ahead of the 2017-2018 season.

The Italians have embarked on a major summer overhaul following the acquisition of the club by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

Vincenzo Montella's side are set to complete the signing of Fabio Borini from Sunderland having already secured the big-money signings of Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva.

A number of players from Milan are expected to leave the club during the summer transfer window as a result but Montella doesn't want Suso to be one of them.

The former Liverpool playmaker was a key player for the Italian manager during the 2016-2017 season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 34 Serie A appearances to help his side secure qualification for the Europe League.

With two months to go until the end of the transfer window, Tottenham are still confident of convincing Milan to cash in on the 23-year-old star as his current contract with the Rossoneri will expire in the summer of 2019.

Everton, West Ham and Newcastle are also closely monitoring the situation with Rafa Benitez being the manager who brought his compatriot to Liverpool in the summer of 2009 as a prospect for the future.

Sevilla would also be keen on luring him to La Liga but IBTimes UK understands that the Spaniard would favour a move to Tottenham after Pochettino himself identified him as a target.

The Spurs manager has been after an offensive midfielder of Suso's profile since last summer when the Premier League giants tried to sign Isco from Real Madrid.

Spurs, instead, got a more physical midfielder in Sissoko on deadline day after beating Everton for his signing in a deal worth around £30m. However, Pochettino is now ready to part ways with the former Newcastle star only a year later and believes that Suso could be a perfect fit to fill the gap and add more creativity to his squad.