Tottenham Hotspur would appear to have suffered a third transfer blow in quick succession after Southampton shut down their efforts to sign Cedric Soares.

Kyle Walker's days in north London appear to be numbered with a number of reports suggesting the England international is now poised to become Manchester City's third summer signing following a falling out with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this year.

While Kieran Trippier proved to be a more than able deputy last season, even displacing Walker as the Argentine's first-choice right-back towards the end of the 2016-17 season, Pochettino is still said to be keen on another option.

The Daily Mirror reports Saints' full-back Soares is now firmly on Tottenham's radar, with Serie A champions Juventus also credited with interest in the Portugal international following the departure of Dani Alves.

Southampton have moved quickly to dismiss suggestions 25-year-old Soares could be the next high profile departure from St Mary's, however, with the club having promised new manager Mauricio Pellegrino offers for the club's biggest names will be swiftly rejected.

"None of those players are for sale," Southampton's executive director Les Reed told Sky Sports News HQ when asked about Soares and Virgil van Dijk, another who remains linked with a big move away from the south coast.

"I can't make it any plainer than that and that is the way we mean to go forward. We built this squad over some time and think we have a strong squad. We will fine-tune it but, other than that, we are looking forward to a very competitive season next year and we plan to go forward on that basis."

Tottenham, Premier League runners up last season, have not been active in the transfer market yet but some summer targets may have already slipped through their fingers. With Southampton issuing a firm hands-off warning on Soares, their hopes of prising Spain Under-19 international Carles Alena from Barcelona have also been ended after the midfielder signed a new contract at the Nou Camp.

On Monday, Spanish publication AS reported Spurs had made a last-ditch effort to sign the player who had just 12 months remaining on his contract. It was even claimed Pochettino was ready to offer Alena a guarantee of first-team football, but a new three-year deal that includes a £66m release clause means a summer move is now off the table.

Tottenham have had similar frustrations with Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, who has also penned a new three-year deal with the west London side. Spurs were reportedly leading Liverpool in the race for the 17-year-old's signature but a new deal means he will remain at Craven Cottage, where a first-team role will be guaranteed.