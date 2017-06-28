New Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has cast doubt on whether the club will attempt to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho on a permanent deal this summer.

After he was frozen out of the Reds' first-team by Jurgen Klopp last summer following an incident during the club's pre-season tour of the United States, Sakho joined Palace on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window.

After getting up to speed under Sam Allardyce having not played a single match during the first-half of the season, the centre-half excelled at Selhurst Park, playing a decisive role in the Eagles maintaining their Premier League status.

Despite making just eight appearances and having his season ended early in late April by a serious knee injury, Sakho was named as the club's player of the year nomination, with Allardyce confirming the club were keen to sign him on a permanent deal.

Both Allardyce and Palace chairman Steve Parish were wary of the cost of bringing the Frenchman to south east London in the long-term, with the Liverpool Echo reporting a £30m price tag for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender.

The former England manager's decision to step down from his role at the club further complicated matters, with Palace only announcing his successor in former Ajax boss De Boer on Monday (26 June).

Speaking at his first press conference as Palace boss this week, De Boer acknowledged the important role Sakho had to play at the club last season but suggested he will first assess the club's current options before making decisions on incoming players.

"[Sakho] was certainly impressive and important last season, but we will look at what we need," De Boer said, the Croydon Advertiser reported. "First of all, I need to see all the players and get a good opinion on them. I know a lot about the team, but it is different when a new manager comes in. Already I have an opinion, but I need to see them live to see if my opinion changes."

Securing De Boer has been Palace's priority this summer with the club is yet to make any moves in the summer window. But while he is ready to give everyone at the club the chance to prove themselves, he does have one or two deals in mind.

"Every year English clubs spend a lot of money, so it is possible to do something well. I have to see the players first, but I have my ideas, maybe one or two signings."