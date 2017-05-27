The second Grand Slam of the 2017 season is upon us as the players take to the red clay courts at the Stade de Roland Garros. Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza come into the tournament as the defending champions in the men's and the women's singles events respectively.

The French Open this year has a number of high profile absentees – Roger Federer will be missing for the second consecutive year after he decided to skip the tournament in order to preserve his fitness for the grass and hard court events.

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams, two of the biggest attractions in the women's draw will be missing. The former failed to qualify for the tournament having made her way back from a 15-month doping ban, while the latter is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian and will be out for the rest of the campaign.

Rafael Nadal arrives as the favourite to win his 10th Roland Garros title having won three of the four clay court tournaments leading up to the major. Djokovic is struggling for form, but all eyes will be on how his newly formed partnership with Andre Agassi will blossom during the course of the tournament. Andy Murray's form has also been poor leading up to the tournament with the Scot having lost in the second round and third round in the last two tournaments in Rome and Madrid respectively.

Apart from the big guns, there will be plenty of attention cast on the upcoming generation mainly Alexander Zverev, who won his first Masters 1000 title in Rome beating Djokovic in the finals. And the other one to keep an eye on will be Dominic Thiem, who made the finals at Barcelona and Madrid losing to Nadal on both occasions. But the Austrian got payback when he beat the king of clay in the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters.

The French Open 2017 is set to be broadcast live on TV all across the globe. IBTimes UK has put together a list of all the broadcasters from around the world - TV, mobile and online. Live TV coverage begins at 9.30 am BST.

TV Channels Broadcasting French Open 2017



France

In France you can catch all the action on France TV Sport 2, 3 & 4, Eurosport and Eurosport 2. Live scores and radio coverage is available via the official Roland Garros App.

Europe

The rest of Europe can watch the 2016 French Open on Eurosport 1, Eurosport player, ITV Sport, rtbf.be, NOS, Setanta Sports, yle, PTPC, SRG SSR.

Americas

The action will be broadcast all across the Americas via NBC sports, Tennis channel, TSN, Band Sports and ESPN.

Middle East

The Middle East will also have live coverage of the entire tournament from Roland Garros, and it will be broadcast via Bein Sports.

Asia

The Asian subcontinent will get live coverage via Fox Sports, WOWOW, TV Tokyo 7, CCTV 5, Star Sports and Channel 7.

Oceania region

Australia and New Zealand will receive live TV coverage via Fox Sports and Sky Sports.

Africa

Live French Open 2016 coverage all across Africa will be available via SuperSport and Canal + International

Follow French Open 2016 on Social Media

The French Open 2016 can be followed via social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Dailymotion and Vine