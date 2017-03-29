Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are doing the best they can for their six children even though they are embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle. A new report from E! News claims that the Allied star recently joined his former wife in Cambodia, so he could spend some time with his children - Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara and Pax.

The 53-year-old Pitt was in Cambodia, where his former wife was filming her new movie titled First They Killed My Father.

Pitt was in the country "most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule," a source told the celebrity news website.

"All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids," a second source said. "They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they'd go back and forth between her and Brad."

When Pitt was not in Cambodia, "some or all" of his children flew to Los Angeles to spend some time with their father. "He wasn't in Cambodia the entire time they filmed, but he made multiple trips there to spend time with the kids," the source said.

This comes after a report claimed that the A-list Hollywood stars are speaking directly with one another.

Added to this, Pitt is "determined" to develop a cordial relationship with Jolie for the sake of their children.

"No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids," a source told HollywoodLife.

"Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what's best for those kids."

Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years before they split in September 2016.