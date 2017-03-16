Friends star Matthew Perry has confessed that, as a boy, he once beat up Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The American actor made the surprising confession while appearing on The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Perry and Trudeau both attended the prestigious Rockcliffe Park elementary, a public school located in a wealthy area of Ottawa. The TV star was in the fifth grade at the time and was two years older than the future premier.

Recounting the incident, the 47-year-old star revealed that he was jealous of the then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau's son due to his sporting prowess.

"I was reminded of this — my friend Chris Murray who was also in the fifth grade — we actually beat up Justin Trudeau," Perry said.

"We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy."

Perry added that he was "not proud" of the incident but feels he may have been instrumental in Trudeau's rise to political power to occupy Canada's highest office.

"I'm not bragging about this. This is terrible. I was a stupid kid," he said. "I think I was rather instrumental in him going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister. I think he said, you know, 'I'm going to rise above this and I'm going to become prime minister!'"

Trudeau's office said they have no comment on Perry's anecdote, The Telegraph reports.