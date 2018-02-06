What can be cooler than playing Wonder Woman and fighting supervillains alongside superheroes? With her fierce role as the Amazon, Gal Gadot has already established herself as a bona fide action star but if her latest Instagram post is any proof, she seems to have more exciting news for fans.

Taking to the picture-sharing site, the DC actress shared a small video of her signing a poster of The Simpsons; which also seems to feature several other guest star's autographs. And alongside the post – like most fans would have guessed by now – Gadot went on to tease her cameo in the hit American sitcom.

"I grew up watching @thesimpsons and now I get to voice myself in an episode! Stay tuned..." the Wonder Woman actress teased in her post, which has unfailingly sent her social media followers into a meltdown.

So far, Gadot's teaser post has been viewed over one million times and garnered over 387,000 likes and numerous fan comments, enquiring mostly about The Simpsons' episode, her role, and more details.

"Oh my goodness," one of Gadot's 16 million plus followers shared, as a second user followed suit and added, "That is so exciting! congratulations! this must be a dream come true."

"That's so awesome! Spiderpig and Wonder Woman," shared a third fan as someone else wrote: "And when I thought @thesimpsons couldn't be better... @gal_gadot get your voice in an episode!! It would be my dream comes true if I could dub with you...I'm preparing for that @gal_gadot!"

A fan commented, "Wow! Like it ... More Power WonderGAL!"

As another joined the speculation over her role, writing, "Maybe you could play Marge in a live action film version?"

While not much plot details are out yet, The Wrap reported that the Justice League actress – who is set to star as herself – will appear in an episode titled Bart's Not Dead in season 30 of The Simpsons. The Fox show is currently on a winter hiatus and returns with the remaining season 29 episodes on 11 March.

With this, the actress not only adds to her impressive resume but also joins the ranks of A-listers such as Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones), Marvel boss Stan Lee, Martin Short, Neil Gaiman, Kat Dennings and others who have guest starred on the longest-running animated series of US.

In related news, Gadot gets back to the sets of Wonder Woman 2 coming summer, which will reunite her with returning DC director Patty Jenkins. The film is expected to premiere on 1 December 2019.