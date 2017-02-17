Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge users on T-mobile carrier models have started receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Right now only those who subscribed to Samsung's Galaxy Beta program are receiving the update.

The update is an over-the-air (OTA) one, weighs nearly 116MB and brings all the usual Nougat goodies along with Samsung's Grace UX. Those who did not participate in the beta program are likely to see a much larger update. It includes Android's February security patch.

The update also mentions support for Gear IconX but asks users to update to its latest version before installing the Nougat update. It also mentions that those apps not upgraded to Nougat compatibility should be done to get the benefits of the Nougat update.

T-Mobile seems to be the first US carrier to roll out the OTA update even though those not on the beta program are slated to get the update sometime around February 24.

As for the other Galaxy devices, Samsung's road map has revealed the Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus and the Galaxy Note 5 are all due to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update by the end of February. The rollout will, however, start with the European market and will take a while until carriers in the US can start seeding the same to its users.