The first teaser for the penultimate season of Game Of Thrones is here and the ominous promo emphasizes on the darkness that looms ahead. Filled with sigils of various royal houses in Westeros, the clip teases a key prophesy concerning the top contenders of the Iron Throne – Queen Daenerys, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister.

House Targaryen's sigil – the three-headed dragon – is the first symbol that appears on the GOT season 7 teaser against a narrative by Daenerys. While it is one of the many sigils, fan theories suggest a connection between the symbol and the prophecy about the "three-headed dragons".

Spoilers alert – there might be potential spoilers ahead, proceed at your own risk.

The three-headed dragon prophecy alludes to the past when Daenerys' ancestor Aegon Targaryen took over Westeros along with his two sisters, who rode with him on two dragons.

Over the course of the series, this prophecy has found reference time and again in connection to Daenerys' three dragons – Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion.

Khaleesi also had a vision of her brother Rheagar whispering that "the dragon has three heads" in the House of the Undying. Based on this prophecy and the flow of the Game Of Thrones plot, fans theories suggest that Daenerys – like her Targaryen ancestor – will have company when she rides her Drogon over the seven kingdoms.

As it turns out the other two riders are speculated to be King Jon Snow – whose Targaryen lineage was hinted in season 6 – and Tyrion, who is believed to be of the same bloodline.

"Lannister, Targaryen, Baratheon, Stark, Tyrell — they're all just spokes on a wheel," the dragon Queen announces in the teaser, hinting on the future of the seven kingdoms. "This one's on top, then that one's on top, and on and on it spins — crushing those on the ground."

While the appearance of the Targaryen sigil is an important clue, the other half continues to warn the impending threat posed by the army of White Walkers. All these symbols together reduce to dust at the end, perhaps hinting that the houses need to unite to fight the dark night.

Jon's concluding words rest on a prophetic note: "There is only one war that matters. The Great War. And it is here."