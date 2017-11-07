Jason Momoa has finally confirmed reports that he has tied the knot with longtime love, Lisa Bonet, in a secret ceremony.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Carly Steel, the former Game of Thrones actor admitted that he had hoped they could keep the wedding news to themselves for a lot longer.

"I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a**hole leaked it and I will find you," he said.

The couple who have dated since 2005, said 'I do' at their home in Topanga, California in early October and a traditional Māori haka was also performed as part of the celebrations.

According to US Weekly, Bonet "looked beautiful" on her big day. Mamoa, who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii wore an unbuttoned white shirt and a lei. His famous locks were styled into a man bun.

Amongst the guest was Zoë Kravitz, Bonet's daughter with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, and newlyweds Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

They attained their marriage license at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office on 2 October.

Although the couple only recently walked down the aisle, Mamoa has often referred to the Cosby Show alum as his wife. Thy share two kids: daughter Lola, 10 and son Nakoa-Wolf, 8.

The actor said: "You know what, g. It's just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love."

The actor, who played Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones, can next be seen as superhero Aquaman in his new film Justice League. Singing praises about Nicole Kidman, who plays his mother in the film, Mamoa said: "I love working with Oscar winners. It was amazing. There are not enough amazing things I could say about her. She was beautiful and it was a just an honour for her to play my mom."

Justice League is set to release on 17 November in the UK, the same date as the US release.