With Hollywood currently engulfed by the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal, the floodgates have been opened with victims of sexual assault speaking out against perpetrators.

As people continue to dig up proof of the sickness and abuse of power that permeates the world of showbiz, Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa's old joke about enjoying raping women on the HBO series has been revisited.

The actor and director made the remark in 2011 at the Game Of Thrones panel at San Diego Comic Con where he was joined by Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister).

In the 30-second clip, he jokes: "As far as sci-fi and fantasy go as a genre there is so many things you can do... like rape beautiful women."

Several of his co-panellists were visibly embarrassed by the moment and could be seen holding their heads in their hands.

Although the audience erupted the laughter at the time, the Twittersphere has expressed its disgust in light of recent events.

"A horrific clip of Jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he 'got to rape beautiful women.' men are trash" one person captioned the video.

One commentator said the clip demonstrated "the uncomfortable position" women are in. "Unsure what to do or say. So we laugh along. #notFunny"

Despite the clip's age, many denounced Momoa's comments and slamming the actor for the words. "Jason Momoa is cancelled Goodbye, sir."

Cara Delevinge, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow are the latest in a long list of stars to publicly accused Weinstein of sexual harassment. His wife of 10 years, Georgina Chapman, has announced plans to divorce him, describing his actions as "unforgivable".

Ben Affleck, who also condemned Weinstein's actions, also admitted to "acting inappropriately" after One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton revealed he groped her on live TV back in 2003.

Terry Crews highlighted that men were not immune to the harassment that blighted the industry when he detailed his own sexual assault at the hands of an unnamed Hollywood executive in a Twitter thread.