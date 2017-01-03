If there is one thing that late pop-star George Michael wished to accomplish before his death on Christmas Day, was his dream of being a father, a report has claimed. The Wham! star had major plans in the new year and had made fatherhood his priority and wished to start a family with partner Fadi Fawaz.

Michael seemingly wanted to follow in the footsteps of his close friend Sir Elton John – who has two sons, Elijah and Zachary with partner David Furnish through a surrogate – and embrace fatherhood. However, hectic work schedules and lifestyle had always made him delay the plans.

"George's dream was to be a father," a source told Daily Star and revealed how the Careless Whisper singer wanted to proceed with his plans following his recent health woes. "He wanted to adopt or use a surrogate," the source added.

"It was his big aim, supported by Elton and David all the way. When Elton took the step he (George) knew he too had at last moved into that part of his life," the insider said and added, "To not have his own family, he felt incomplete. It was a missing link he craved. George always wanted to be a father, he wished his mother were alive to see the day."

The Last Christmas hit-maker died at the age of 53 of a suspected heart failure and his body was discovered by Fawaz. Before his death, the iconic pop-star reportedly confided with close friend and Geri Horner about his desires.

"I had the opportunity to be a father but the timing was never right," the singer is believed to have told the former Spice Girl.

But Michael never wanted to be a "chequebook dad" like most other celebrities, the report claimed. "He had seen other 'showbiz' kids becoming chequebook babies and wouldn't have exposed his children to that world," the source continued.

Michael's death has been mourned by his fans and John paid tributes to the late star stating, "I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist."