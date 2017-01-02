The Bachelor 2017 will witness the journey of Nick Viall – who will be trying his luck for the fourth time in a reality dating show – as he begins his quest to find love. Thirty single ladies will be vying for his heart as the ABC show airs the premiere episode of season 21 on Monday (2 January) at 8pm EST.

Click here to watch The Bachelor season 21 premiere live online on ABC's website.

Following the two-hour episode, fans can also watch Jimmy Kimmel probe the technology salesman about his favourite contestants in a primetime special titled Jimmy Kimmel Live: Here For The Right Reasons which will air at 10pm EST.

While the showrunners are tight-lipped about the primetime special episode, buzz is in that Kimmel will be voicing his opinion about The Bachelor season 21 episode 1, and picking top four contestants along with predictions about the winner.

This year looks promising for fans of the show, as the 36-year-old Viall returns with his share of ups and downs. Following his experiences as the runner-up on both Kaitlyn Bristowe's and Andi Dorfman's seasons of The Bachelorette, and his stint on the Bachelor In Paradise season 3, its seems like Viall would like to call the shots this time around.

However, the upcoming season will be filled with some major drama, emotional moments and instances of the eligible bachelor getting slapped by someone, according to the latest promo. Action would begin in the first episode itself, as contenders make striking entrances in their limousines.

Among the bachelorettes, former NFL cheerleader Jasmine Goode, dolphin trainer Alexis Waters – who also meets the bachelor in a dolphin-costume, Vanessa Grimaldi, and businesswoman Corinne Olympios are rumoured to stand out from the crowd as they compete for the coveted first impression rose. Reality Steve has revealed that ultimately, it will be Rachel Lindsay, who will receive the rose from Viall.

The trailer and spoilers also revealed that Viall will come face-to-face with a mystery woman in the premiere episode – who allegedly had a romantic past with the bachelor.

Will the ladies create lasting impression on Viall? To find out, watch The Bachelor premiere on ABC.