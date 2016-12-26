George Michael's partner has spoken of the heartbreak of finding the 53-year-old singer's body after he died from heart failure on Christmas Day.

In a tragic tweet, Fadi Fawaz revealed that it was he who discovered the Michael's body in bed at his home in Goring-on-Thames, in Oxfordshire.

Fawaz, who had been dating Michael for four years, tweeted: "It's an xmas I will never forget, finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning...I will never stop missing you xx."

The singer has been in a relationship with Fawaz since 2012, after he split from his long term partner Kenny Goss.

Goss, who dated Michael from 1996 to 2009 and has been described as "the love of his life," broke his silence about his ex, saying he was 'heartbroken' over the death of his 'dear friend and long-time love'.

"He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much," he said.

On 25 December police confirmed the South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire at 1:42pm.

A spokesman said: "Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post-mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post-mortem has taken place."

The singer, who sold more than 100million records during a career that spanned four decades, had increasingly lived a reclusive life, choosing to stay out of the spotlight.

Locals in his Oxfordshire village said Michael rarely left his home but that fans would often wait outside for a glimpse of him.

A 69-year-old neighbour, who asked to remain anonymous, told Mail Online that Michael was absent from the Midnight Mass Christmas Eve service at St Thomas of Canterbury Church, which is opposite his home.

"He wasn't at the Christmas Eve service which was very unusual," she said.

A 63-year-old man who lives in Goring added: "We didn't see much of him but occasionally you'd see him in the village or in The Miller, the local pub. He kept himself to himself."

Following news of his death it was revealed that Michael had plans to work on a new album with producer Naughty Boy.

Tributes from the music world and from fans continue to pour in on social media.