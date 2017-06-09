Evening Standard editor George Osborne is arguably one of the few Conservatives in the land who took delight in watching Theresa May's election night fall apart.

Despite being as much as 22 points ahead in the polls just a matter of weeks ago, the Tories failed to achieve May's massive victory to ensure her much-needed Brexit mandate, and in the end didn't even manage an overall majority to lead the country.

The former chancellor, who was sacked by May from the Cabinet after she became PM last July, held nothing back while appearing alongside former shadow chancellor Ed Balls for ITV's election night coverage.

The former Tatton MP, who left politics to concentrate on his role at the Evening Standard, has frequently used his new position to take digs at the party and May, including mocking the PM's much repeated and derided "strong and stable" slogan on his first front page.

In the wake of the shock exit poll, which said the Tories would lose their majority, Osborne was once again able to stick the knife in the woman who ousted him from the frontbenches, with people on social media quick to point out a certain smugness across Osborne's face.

And it didn't end there. Over the next several hours, the former Tory MP continued to make scathing remarks against May during his ITV appearance as well as in the Evening Standard.

LOOK AT GEORGE OSBORNE'S FACE pic.twitter.com/NMFbJgMM7E — Jack Maidment (@jrmaidment) June 8, 2017

The manifesto

When asked why he thought the Tories have fallen out of favour with the voting public, Osborne believed it was down to the "total disaster" of a manifesto.

He added: "The manifesto which was drafted by her and about two other people was a total disaster and must go down now as one of the worst manifestos in history by a governing party.

"I say one of the worst, I can't think of a worse one."

Catastrophic night

Osborne couldn't resist continuing to revel in the schadenfreude of watching May fail to succeed in an election that she only called so she could succeed in a massive way.

"If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May," Osborne said. "It's difficult to see, if these numbers were right, how they would put together the coalition to remain in office."

Tory Post-Mortem

Osborne said the Tories will need to examine how they campaign for elections in future after May's much ridiculed effort, which included refusing to take part in major TV debates or interviews and only making staged meet-and-greets instead of rallies and other public appearances.

He added: "I think there will be a huge post-mortem about having the general election, about the manifesto that was drawn up by a very small circle in Downing Street and not shared by the Cabinet, about the style of the campaign."

Comment piece

Taking a break from TV, Osborne ran an editorial in his paper to criticise the PM entitled "Theresa May's Northern Irish bailout has a cost".

Here's an extract:

The election made clear that the voters were not fans of Theresa May. Her authority is non-existent. She herself said: "If I lose just six seats, I will lose this election." Team May lost twice that. As an unelected premier, she had every right to seek a mandate. But she failed to frame what the election was about. She made much of the fact that she didn't play the "political games" of others but voters never believed her decision to call a snap election was anything other than a naked attempt to grab a landslide. They called her out.

The front pages

The morning of the election result, Osborne tweeted out four editions of the paper, each one more critical of May than the last.

And here's our early first edition @EveningStandard - more editions to follow ... pic.twitter.com/qtvI3CJTZR — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 9, 2017

Here's our second edition @EveningStandard: Orange is the new Blue. More editions to follow pic.twitter.com/Wgs6F7hO9P — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 9, 2017

Our third edition @EveningStandard has Mrs May's visit to the Palace .... pic.twitter.com/bO69TmLkW3 — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 9, 2017

And here's our final edition today @EveningStandard - says it all pic.twitter.com/Ju8W2ZC6tM — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 9, 2017

The cartoons

If that was not enough, Osborne – who, despite the evidence, definitely did vote for the Conservatives in this election – also tweeted a few satirical cartoons from the paper.

Here's a new cartoon from @Adamstoon1 for our third edition @EveningStandard - after Saatchis pic.twitter.com/u2VGmfxbIy — George Osborne (@George_Osborne) June 9, 2017

'Good night'

After posting the fourth edition of the Evening Standard, Osborne tweeted a simple "good night" message, which could either be a genuine 'I'm going to bed' having been awake working all night until the following afternoon, or perhaps another not-so-subtle dig at May.