Liam Gallagher may be busy with promoting his new album As You Were, but he's found time to sign up for Celebrity Gogglebox for charity and bite back at critics on Twitter.

The 45-year-old former Oasis frontman will be joined by his mother Peggy and son Gene, 16, to watch the box for the Stand-up To Cancer special.

Gallagher, who isn't afraid of voicing his true opinions, will follow older brother Noel by starring on the charity version of the popular Channel 4 show, which has produced celebrities including Scarlett Moffatt.

Thanks to his vociferous nature, Gogglebox bosses believe they've snagged a winner by bagging Gallagher for the episode.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Liam is one of the most opinionated celebrities ever. To get him talking about current shows will be TV Gold.

"If he's half as ruthless as he is on Twitter, viewers will be in for a treat."

And Gallagher isn't the only treat, as the episode which airs this Friday at 9pm will also feature Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp are also set to star.

On his Gogglebox debut, Gallagher said: "It's an honour and privilege to be invited on one of my favourite TV shows, the mighty Gogglebox especially with my fam and for such a great cause as Stand up To Cancer".

Gallagher has already appeared to respond to trolls about starring on the show via his Twitter profile, telling his 2.47m followers: "A platform to get mouthy I was asked to do something for charity with my fam not supermodels and squares get a grip as you were LG x".

One fan responded with: "I bloody love your tweets LG! Never fail to make my day.... " while another put: "This'll be amazing! Now I'm gonna watch it definitely! What was it like to be on the show?".

Other big stars to have done the charity edition of Gogglebox include the likes of Naomi Campbell, Niall Horan, Geri Horner and Jamie Dornan amongst others.

Noel Gallagher on Gogglebox: