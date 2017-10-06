Liam and Noel Gallagher have been feuding for the past 20 years, with the brothers taking a dig at each another at every chance they get. Liam and Noel's feuding has even affected the younger Gallaghers, with Liam's son Gene, 16, and Noel's daughter Anais, 17, going at each other on social media.

Oasis frontman Liam appeared on the recent The Graham Norton Show, where he revealed the cause behind his feud with his brother and former bandmate Noel.

"The grudge started when he was about 19 and he bought a stereo," Liam said on the chat show.

"I'd had my first drink that night and got up to pee. I couldn't find the light so I relieved myself over his new sound system. He was livid and that's where it started," he added.

Liam also shot down speculations about the brothers reconciling.

"[The fights] are for real. We don't like each other," the 45-year-old said.

"Lots of people have asked us to get back together and they keep adding noughts. They've offered us millions and millions but it's not about the money."

In a recent interview with NME, Liam said he has never received a single offer for an Oasis reunion.

"I've never, ever, ever, ever in my f*****g life had one offer to get Oasis back," he told the music magazine. "That would go through [Oasis' former and Noel's current manager] Marcus Russell, another conniving c**t. That would all go through him, so whenever it's right for Noel I'm sure I'll get a call."

Liam also said that if his solo debut As You Were, which releases on 6 October, becomes a success then he will have "leverage" over Noel in talks about a reunion.

"Now if this album goes well, I might have a bit of leverage, some people might go 'he's got a bit of clout now', whereas I'm sure all their plans are like, 'he's on his arse, he's going through a divorce, Beady Eye's not happening, we'll have him by the f*****g balls by 2020' or whenever they come round to their senses to get back together," he said.

"'So he'll do it for nish, he'll be desperate to do it, and here's the angle, when Noel's solo career starts dipping or when it gets a bit stale' – and he's not lighting up the f*****g world, I don't give a f**k what anyone's saying – 'we'll turn round and go 'y'know what, I've gotta get Oasis back together, our kid's on his f*****g arse, look. He's selling The Big Issue, he's still wearing that orange jacket from One Love' and I'll be coming on cap in hand. Well it's f*****g not happening."