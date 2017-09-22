Liam Gallagher gave a candid interview to Newsweek where he discussed his first solo album As You Were, released on 6 October, his enduring feud with brother Noel and spending his time off boozing.

The 45-year-old former Oasis frontman discussed his boozy sabbatical and detrimental fall-out with his elder brother, 50, telling the publication's Zach Schonfeld: "If anyone should be apologising, it should be f*cking him".

On asked how he spent his days away from the limelight for several years, Gallagher said: "Oh, drinking. Getting up in the morning. Going for a run maybe. Then my day was kind of done by 9, so I was kind of bored out of me mind, know what I mean?

"Right about 10, after you've had a shower, you start twiddling your thumbs and you think, "Right, I'll go over to the pub for some lunch." Then you go for some lunch.

"Before you know it, you're in the pub from 12 till fucking two in the morning, pissed in the head, doing things you shouldn't be doing," he continued.

On whether he misses his estranged brother Noel, the singer said: "Not really, no. He's changed. He's a different person than what I am. But I don't miss anyone. I'm where I'm meant to be. I don't miss Gem [Archer, former bandmate]. I don't miss Andy [Bell]. I've got a new bunch of guys that are in a band, and we're having a good time."

In a surprising admission, Gallagher is a fan of Taylor Swift's music. On today's pop music, he said: "I don't know what pop music is. Taylor Swift makes some good pop songs, you know what I mean? 'Shake It Off' is a fucking tune.

"You get 'Happy' by Pharrell Williams, which is a great pop song. Some of it is good. And then some of it is just fucking meaningless fucking bullshit, you know what I mean?"

Listen to Liam Gallagher's new track For What It's Worth: