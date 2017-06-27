President Donald Trump's eldest daughter and White House adviser Ivanka told Fox News on Monday (26 June) that she tries to "stay out of politics" and Twitter is mercilessly slamming her for it. During an interview with Fox & Friends, the 36-year-old was questioned about what she advised her father regarding his quick-fire use of Twitter.

"I try to stay out of politics," Trump said. "His political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he'd be able to accomplish. There were very few who saw it early on."

She added that she doesn't profess to being a "political savant".

"So I leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about," she said. "I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before."

Ivanka Trump, who has an official, but unpaid role in her father's administration as assistant to the president and an office in the West Wing, has drawn fierce criticism over the past few months that she is not doing enough to take a firm stance on key progressive issues such as climate change and LGBTQ rights, despite her proximity to the president.

However, she said there were issues and areas on which she disagreed with her father.

"I advise my father on a plethora of issues," Ivanka said. "He trusts me to be very candid with my opinions. I don't have a hidden agenda. I make it very clear where I stand on a certain issue. So I give him my open and candid feedback. Sometimes we agree, sometimes we disagree."

Although they don't always share the same opinion on certain issues, Ivanka said she is more interested in "being for something than against something".

"We're two different human beings. I think it's normal to not have 100% aligned viewpoints on every issue. I don't think anyone operates like that with a parent, or within the context of an administration. And I think that all different viewpoints being at the table is a positive thing. And I think one of the things that, in this country we don't have enough of, is dialogue."

When asked what grade she would give the president so far, she replied: "Oh, an A, of course. I'm slightly biased but definitely an A."

Twitter immediately slammed the first daughter's comments as "shameful", hypocritical and "delusional". Many urged her to give up her office and role in the White House, while others chose to respond with a slew of memes and jokes.

"Hold the phone. How is a senior advisor to Trump going to "stay out of politics?" Do these people know what words mean?" one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted: "Most people who 'stay out of politics' don't have an office and staff in the White House."

One person tweeted: "If you're a high ranking government official, you're in politics. Time to grow up and take responsibility."