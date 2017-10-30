When it comes to bizarre fantasies, Gigi Hadid takes the biscuit. Lena Dunham has revealed that one of the supermodel's secret desires is to sleep inside a loaf of bread.

The Girls star said she didn't immediately warm to 22-year-old Hadid− who has been crowned Glamour's 2017's Woman of the Year – when they were introduced by mutual friend Taylor Swift.

''Gigi has a dedication to her job, and a love for it. I have to admit I didn't expect to have a tonne in common with Gigi. She's almost a decade younger than I am. She grew up among glitterati in Los Angeles," Dunham told Glamour magazine.

However, that all soon changed when she realised just how down-to-earth – and quirky – she was. What sealed the deal was Hadid's confession about a particular staple food.

''She's a supermodel. But from the moment we met – or maybe five minutes later, when she announced her fantasy of taking a nap inside a loaf of bread – I was like, 'Holy crap. That's my kind of girl.' Gigi is open, giggly, wise and hardworking," she explained.

She added: "I am lucky to have in her a fierce role model. She's a smart blonde. She's a model who doesn't give a crap about being steeped in mystery. And in a selfish business, she makes empowering others her goal. Gigi defies every darn stereotype.''

Hadid started dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik in 2015, just months after he called off his engagement with Little Mix star Perrie Edwards. The couple had been engaged for two years when it was revealed that they would not make it down the aisle.

But rather than divulge details of her personal life, she wants to focus on climbing the ranks and reaching new heights in her career. "I was obviously very blessed growing up ... I always wanted to run from what people thought I was going to be," she explained. "Not only with my work ethic but by showing that I was a good person. I think a lot of people didn't expect that ...''