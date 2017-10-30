Faryal Makhdoom has come under fire after transforming into DC supervillain Poison Ivy for Halloween.

The 26-year-old American-Pakistani model, who is adjusting to life as a single mother following her acrimonious split from British boxer Amir Khan in August, received a cold reception after unveiling her striking makeover on Instagram.

"POISON IVYby @makeupmaison" she captioned the snap, which showed her donning a long bright-red wig and face gems. The entrepreneur also listed the products from her own makeup range she used to create the look.

Some fans accused her of going against the teachings of Islam by embracing Halloween, which grew out of pagan traditions.

"You're a role model to so many young Muslims. May Allah swt guide you and us," one person wrote while another said: "As a Muslim, u shouldn't really dress up but looks alright."

However, scores of her 812K followers soon flocked to her defence. "What's in celebrating Halloween? It's not a sin. Like u just some creepy makeup and costume that's it. Duh."

Others gushed about her "amazing costume" and pointed out the hypocrisy in some of the statements: "You look gorgeous these people bringing Islam probably don't even pray."

As the debate raged on, the pregnant model, who previously admitted that she was "not a perfect Muslim", took to the comments section to tell fans that she was simply having a bit of fun. "It's a Halloween look guys. It's not an everyday party look lol. Please relax," she said.

Makhdoom and Khan became embroiled in a bitter public row after Khan sensationally announced that his marriage was over, claiming his partner had enjoyed a secret rendezvous with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua.

Despite his wife being pregnant with the couple's second child, Khan insisted that he planned on going through with the divorce in a series of tweets that left Makhdoom "humiliated".

"Thanks to Faryal for clearing up the accusations she had made about my family in the past which were false," he said.

He added: "Unfortunately it didn't work out between Me and Faryal and we are still going ahead with the divorce. We are in good talking terms.

"We have to think about our daughter Lamaisah who I will always be there for. I wish Faryal all the very best for the future," he continued.