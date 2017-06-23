Johnny Depp wants to change the subject of news about him and has decided to do it with talks of presidential assassinations. Up until 22 June, the headlines were all about the actor's financial problems made public through court documents.

But during his appearance at the Glastonbury Festival on Thursday, Depp spoke out about US President Donald Trump and consciously decided to joke about a subject that was bound to get him headlines – the murder of a world leader.

"Can we bring Trump here?" he asked the festival crowd that responded with a loud "No".

"I think he needs help. This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible. But I like that you're all a part of it," he said. "When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?"

The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor was referring to the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln by actor John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

"I want to clarify. I'm not an actor," he immediately joked. "I lie for a living."

After his comments, we can be sure Trump will not be inviting Depp to the White House anytime soon. He will not be the only Hollywood personality not on the presidential guest list. Kathy Griffy earned widespread criticism last month when she posted a photo in which she posed with a mock severed, bloody head of the Potus.

The comedian later took the picture off her social media account and posted an apology video.

In other Depp news, the 54-year-old has been embroiled in an intense legal battle with his former business managers. In January he sued the Management Group for more than $25m (£19.6m), claiming fraud and negligence.

The financial firm countersued, claiming the actor was warned to cut back on his spending and released a series of emails in which his manager advised him about a plan to square his debts and "realistically" get "back in balance".